MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post $5.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.70 million. MediWound posted sales of $6.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year sales of $23.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.90 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $26.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis lowered their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MediWound by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 271,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 19,189 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 24.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 331,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediWound by 6.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

MediWound stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 105,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.54. MediWound has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

