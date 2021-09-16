Zacks: Analysts Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will announce $684.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.50 million to $687.70 million. West Pharmaceutical Services posted sales of $548.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year sales of $2.78 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.55 million.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $454.47. The company had a trading volume of 243,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.44.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after acquiring an additional 115,853 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,531,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $766,518,000 after purchasing an additional 190,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

