Short Interest in EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) Declines By 82.1%

EVIO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVIO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the August 15th total of 150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,584,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVIO stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,161,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,698,266. EVIO has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

EVIO, Inc provides advisory, management and analytical testing services for cannabis and hemp industries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Consulting Services and Analytical Testing Services. The Corporate segment provides the overall management services and corporate reporting function for the entire organization.

