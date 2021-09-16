Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Grows By 300.0%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FINMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FINMY stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $3.97. 12,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

