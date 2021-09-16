Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Down 71.2% in August

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 71.2% from the August 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,043,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EMED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,320,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,197. Electromedical Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

