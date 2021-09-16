Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) to “Hold”

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Avalara alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AVLR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

Shares of AVLR traded up $5.26 on Thursday, reaching $188.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.94. Avalara has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $264,146.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,835 shares of company stock worth $12,998,484. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avalara by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.