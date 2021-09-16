bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

BMXMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS BMXMF traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.40. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $170.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of -0.19.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

