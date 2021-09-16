Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

NYSE M traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 17,504,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,352,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Macy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.11.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,867,807. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

