Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,509. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after buying an additional 655,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $86,001,000. Finally, Inherent Group LP increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 444,495 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

