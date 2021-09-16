Brokerages Set Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target at $2.02

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESVIF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.34. 226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,137. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.