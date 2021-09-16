Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 551,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

