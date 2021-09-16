Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $854.56 million-$889.44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.23 million.Verint Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.530-$0.530 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.38.
NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 551,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,036. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
