BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, a decline of 65.2% from the August 15th total of 543,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 520,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 19,382 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 468,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 54,151 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 986,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DHF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. 184,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income. The firm invests its assets in income securities of U.S. issuers rated below investment grade quality or unrated income securities that The Dreyfus Corp., serving as the fund’s investment manager and administrator.

