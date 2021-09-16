$103.97 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce sales of $103.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.30 million and the highest is $104.20 million. Qualys reported sales of $93.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year sales of $406.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $404.50 million to $406.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $454.83 million, with estimates ranging from $445.19 million to $458.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,787,219.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,555 shares of company stock worth $42,137,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Qualys by 9.9% in the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Qualys by 34.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $23,604,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $119.35. 5,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,382. Qualys has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.07.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

