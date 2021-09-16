-$0.37 EPS Expected for Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Eargo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Eargo posted earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative return on equity of 39.32% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

NASDAQ EAR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 26,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,191. Eargo has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $854.08 million and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11.

In other Eargo news, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,308,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,375,000 after buying an additional 376,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after buying an additional 205,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Eargo

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

