Analysts Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In related news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 330,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,115. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 million. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

