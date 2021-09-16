Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Target Price at $643.80

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $643.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 in the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $663.45. The company had a trading volume of 670,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $347.54 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.69.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.