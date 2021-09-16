Brokerages Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) PT at C$11.71

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.56.

FRU has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

FRU traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.91. The company had a trading volume of 247,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 67.35. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

