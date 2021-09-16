Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LNDNF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Energy AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.00.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

LNDNF remained flat at $$31.75 during trading on Thursday. 90 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $36.61.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.