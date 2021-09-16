Kelman Lazarov Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,799 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $457,462,000 after buying an additional 1,361,257 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.83. 350,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,545,583. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.36. The company has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

