Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 2,940 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $90,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after acquiring an additional 473,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after acquiring an additional 243,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $245.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,202. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.