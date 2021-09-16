Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) Short Interest Update

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EEGI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the August 15th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,130,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EEGI traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 39,040,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,154,125. Eline Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.01.

About Eline Entertainment Group

Eline Entertainment Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of sports and entertainment. It intends to cover media outlets such as live broadcasts, movies, PPV events, closed circuit simulcasts, and streaming content. The company was founded on June 12, 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

