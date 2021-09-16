Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.23 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $1,542.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.02 or 0.00431341 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002264 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007022 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.03 or 0.01038128 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000069 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

