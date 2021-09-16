Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DIFTY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 10,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.52.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

