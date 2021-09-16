Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the August 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DIFTY stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. 10,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,817. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.11. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.52.
About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.