Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Drops By 63.0%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 63.0% from the August 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

The Coretec Group stock remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 129,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. The company has a current ratio of 15.40, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The Coretec Group has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.51.

The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

