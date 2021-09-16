Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Post $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. KB Home posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

KBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

KBH stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KB Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in KB Home by 15.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in KB Home by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in KB Home by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

