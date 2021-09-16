American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Increases Dividend to $1.31 Per Share

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of 1.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27.

American Tower has increased its dividend by 72.9% over the last three years.

AMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $297.14. 887,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,297. American Tower has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Tower stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of American Tower worth $1,154,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

