Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Coverage Initiated at Johnson Rice

Research analysts at Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 414,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,489. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $702.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 330,816 shares of company stock worth $4,517,795. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

