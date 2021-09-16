Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) Receives $17.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:XPOF traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $12.03. 6,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,646. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Meloun purchased 9,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $109,625.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

