Short Interest in EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Increases By 127.7%

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 127.7% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:NWVCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,973. EnWave has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

NWVCF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

