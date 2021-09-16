The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Short Interest Up 122.0% in August

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 122.0% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWZ. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 717.5% during the second quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Swiss Helvetia Fund alerts:

NYSE SWZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.68. 1,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,618. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swiss Helvetia Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.