Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BURBY. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. 73,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day moving average is $28.51.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

