Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is CWM Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.4% of CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 40,726 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.65. 73,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,841,890. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.60 and its 200-day moving average is $219.73. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $171.50 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

