BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.200-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.58 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,159. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,139,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,090 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

