Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $30,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 540,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,460,000 after acquiring an additional 45,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 33.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.58. 172,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,947,558. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.64 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $215.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

