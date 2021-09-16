Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 2,718 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

VV stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $209.42. 11,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,655. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $212.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

