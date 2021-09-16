Bellwether Advisors LLC Sells 6,028 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 6.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $6,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXUS. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.75. 82,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,295. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.