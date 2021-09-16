Rope ($ROPE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $505.00

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Rope has a total market capitalization of $350,985.39 and approximately $505.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for $12.54 or 0.00026482 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00073135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00122074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.95 or 0.00175248 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.71 or 0.07515959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,291.16 or 0.99906629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00859131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rope Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

