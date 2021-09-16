StrongHands Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 48.4% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $535,392.95 and approximately $97.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000157 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,731,696,333 coins and its circulating supply is 17,318,501,979 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

