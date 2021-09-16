Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $51,924.00

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $51,924.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00062087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00140897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.07 or 0.00798696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00046778 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

