Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post $7.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lennar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.29 billion. Lennar posted sales of $5.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full-year sales of $28.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.41 billion to $28.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $30.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.72 billion to $31.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEN. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

NYSE:LEN traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,340. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Lennar has a twelve month low of $69.41 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,134,000 after acquiring an additional 142,193 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 21.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Lennar by 15.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

