Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) in the last few weeks:

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $345.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $255.00 to $314.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $250.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $270.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $225.00 to $295.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $235.00 to $285.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $275.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $225.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Colliers Securities. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $225.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $260.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $282.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $279.00 to $324.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $289.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $240.00 to $320.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $240.00 to $270.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/6/2021 – Zscaler is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Zscaler was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.40. The stock had a trading volume of 133,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,372. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.18 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,984 shares of company stock worth $18,311,603. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,953,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,230,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zscaler by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,689,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,973,000 after acquiring an additional 80,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

