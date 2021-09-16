Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to report sales of $768.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $747.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $789.50 million. AMC Entertainment posted sales of $119.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 543.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The business’s revenue was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

In other news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,362,578. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $72.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Entertainment (AMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.