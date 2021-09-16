Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $626,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Qualys by 50.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Qualys by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $109,379.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,048,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,525,055.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $623,503.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares in the company, valued at $22,258,669.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,555 shares of company stock worth $42,137,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $119.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,382. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.61. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day moving average is $104.07.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.