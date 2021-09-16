Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 1,597 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 35,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000.

VIG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.94. The stock had a trading volume of 103,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,376. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

