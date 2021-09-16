Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,742,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Booking by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $30.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,345.63. The company had a trading volume of 13,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,604. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,212.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,589.00 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

