Lafayette Investments Inc. Purchases 2,750 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 138.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 112.9% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $4,288,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.3% during the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 5,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.22. 93,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,262,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $469.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

