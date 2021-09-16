Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Short Interest Update

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 241.1% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5.9% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 7.5% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $25.55. 48,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,049. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Option Care Health will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

