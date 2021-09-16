Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Drops By 80.7%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the August 15th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:LIXT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. Lixte Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $7.19.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 10.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.