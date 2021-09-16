Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.91

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 39635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,934.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 698,219 shares of company stock valued at $16,243,715. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the second quarter worth $121,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

