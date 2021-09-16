NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) Short Interest Up 121.8% in August

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 121.8% from the August 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $732,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $976,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

NDAC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73. NightDragon Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.11.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

